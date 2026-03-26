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Commanders to reveal new uniforms on April 15

  
Published March 26, 2026 12:47 PM

The Commanders will be unveiling a new look next month.

The team shared on social media that they will be revealing new uniforms on April 15. They did not tease any details about what the uniforms will look like, but the return of a familiar look last season might provide some hint.

Washington debuted an alternate “Super Bowl era” look that brought back the look of the helmets and uniforms that the franchise wore while winning three titles under head coach Joe Gibbs.

The answer to whether that was a clue about the direction the franchise will be taking will come ahead of the draft when the Commanders fully reveal their new togs.