Commanders trade Brian Robinson to 49ers for sixth-round draft pick

Brian Robinson is heading to San Francisco.

The Commanders have traded Robinson, their top running back the last three seasons, to the 49ers for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick.

Robinson is entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, and it has become clear that he and the Commanders would soon be going their separate ways. The only question was what the Commanders could get for him in a trade, and the answer was not much — a late-round draft pick — but better than nothing at all.

Robinson has a 2025 base salary of $3.4 million and now joins an expensive backfield in San Francisco led by Christian McCaffrey.

The Commanders will make Austin Ekeler their primary ball carrier, and seventh-round rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt will likely have a significant role in the offense as Ekeler’s backup.

In his three NFL seasons, Robinson has 570 carries for 2,329 yards and 15 touchdowns, plus 65 catches for 587 yards and five receiving touchdowns.