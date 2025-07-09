Commanders will debut “Super Bowl Era” alternate uniform in 2025

The Commanders will have an alternate uniform in 2025, and it’s a lot like how the franchise used to look on a weekly basis.

Washington announced on Wednesday that the club will debut its “Super Bowl Era” uniform and helmet this season, which resembles the traditional kit the team wore under its previous name. The uniform includes a white jersey with burgundy pants that sport gold and white stripes down the side. The “W” helmet also has two white stripes and a gold stripe in the middle with a gold facemask.

“We are excited to celebrate Washington’s rich history with these iconic, Super Bowl Era uniforms this season,” Commanders President Mark Clouse said in a press release. “Ever since Josh Harris and our ownership group acquired the team back in 2023, they’ve placed great value in finding ways to connect the past and present and pay homage to those that made the Burgundy and Gold what it is today.”

As the Commanders’ announcement notes, the uniform design is inspired by what the franchise wore during Super Bowl seasons of 1982, 1987, and 1991.

“These uniforms honor the most successful era of our franchise -- one that reflects a culture of excellence and encompasses many historical moments and special memories amongst our fanbase,” Clouse said. “We look forward to bringing that nostalgic feeling back to fans, while incorporating a modern feel for our next generation of fans.”

The Commanders will debut the uniform against the Seahawks in Week 9 on Sunday Night Football. Washington will also wear it against the Broncos in Week 13 and the Cowboys in Week 17.