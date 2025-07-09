 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_netflixquarterback_v2_250708.jpg
Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ is nice ‘background noise’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250708.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Roster cuts without preseason?
nbc_pftpm_asantesamuelsr_250708.jpg
Florio: Dolphins are ‘stuck’ under Ross’ ownership

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_netflixquarterback_v2_250708.jpg
Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ is nice ‘background noise’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250708.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Roster cuts without preseason?
nbc_pftpm_asantesamuelsr_250708.jpg
Florio: Dolphins are ‘stuck’ under Ross’ ownership

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders will debut “Super Bowl Era” alternate uniform in 2025

  
Published July 9, 2025 09:18 AM

The Commanders will have an alternate uniform in 2025, and it’s a lot like how the franchise used to look on a weekly basis.

Washington announced on Wednesday that the club will debut its “Super Bowl Era” uniform and helmet this season, which resembles the traditional kit the team wore under its previous name. The uniform includes a white jersey with burgundy pants that sport gold and white stripes down the side. The “W” helmet also has two white stripes and a gold stripe in the middle with a gold facemask.

“We are excited to celebrate Washington’s rich history with these iconic, Super Bowl Era uniforms this season,” Commanders President Mark Clouse said in a press release. “Ever since Josh Harris and our ownership group acquired the team back in 2023, they’ve placed great value in finding ways to connect the past and present and pay homage to those that made the Burgundy and Gold what it is today.”

As the Commanders’ announcement notes, the uniform design is inspired by what the franchise wore during Super Bowl seasons of 1982, 1987, and 1991.

“These uniforms honor the most successful era of our franchise -- one that reflects a culture of excellence and encompasses many historical moments and special memories amongst our fanbase,” Clouse said. “We look forward to bringing that nostalgic feeling back to fans, while incorporating a modern feel for our next generation of fans.”

The Commanders will debut the uniform against the Seahawks in Week 9 on Sunday Night Football. Washington will also wear it against the Broncos in Week 13 and the Cowboys in Week 17.