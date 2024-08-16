Connor Stalions resurfaces as a high-school defensive coordinator

Connor Stalions is out of the stable.

The notorious figure at the center of the Michigan sign-stealing scandal has resurfaced as the defensive coordinator at Mumford High School in Detroit.

Stalions is working as a volunteer.

“He might be the most hated man in college football, but the coaches and kids at Mumford High School love him,” head coach William McMichael told Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com.

“He seemed like the perfect fit for us and what we wanted to do,” McMichael added. “The defense we’ve been running for a while mirrors Michigan’s. It gives an edge to the guys who are looking to go to the next level because they’re learning college lingo and how you go about being professional.”

Stalions still faces NCAA sanctions for his role in the sign-stealing scandal. Former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, now the head coach of the Chargers, likewise faces punishment — in addition to the four-year “show cause” order that was issued last week against Harbaugh for recruiting violations during the COVID dead period.

Stalions set up a system of advance scouting aimed at cracking the code on opponents sideline signals. Years ago, the NCAA ended the practice of advance scouting, mainly to save money.