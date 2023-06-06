Connor Williams not at Dolphins’ mandatory minicamp

Dolphins center Connor Williams is the only player not in attendance today at the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel said today that they have been in communication and Williams’ absence is not excused.

The Dolphins can fine Williams, and players who skip a three-day mandatory minicamp are typically fined just under $100,000.

Williams is heading into the second and final season of the two-year, $14 million contract he signed last year and would like a new contract with a pay raise. He’s willing to risk losing some money in the offseason to get the point across that he wants to be earning more by the time the season starts.