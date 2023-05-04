Construction on Bills stadium to begin after Erie County Legislature approval

The Bills are set to begin building their new stadium.

The team announced that construction “will now begin in earnest” after the Erie County Legislature approved the stadium agreement on Thursday. The agreement calls for a 30-year lease at the new stadium, which is being built across from Highmark Stadium.

“Now that all the negotiations are over, we are excited to begin the physical phase of this project, which will lead to the opening of the stadium,” Bills executive vice president and COO Ron Raccuia said in a statement. “Major construction in June will begin with excavation. The final design elements are never really final, but it’s extremely dialed in at this point.”

The stadium is expected to be completed in time for the Bills to play there during the 2026 season.