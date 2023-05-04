 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Construction on Bills stadium to begin after Erie County Legislature approval

  
Published May 4, 2023 10:32 AM
The Bills are set to begin building their new stadium.

The team announced that construction "will now begin in earnest" after the Erie County Legislature approved the stadium agreement on Thursday. The agreement calls for a 30-year lease at the new stadium, which is being built across from Highmark Stadium.

"Now that all the negotiations are over, we are excited to begin the physical phase of this project, which will lead to the opening of the stadium," Bills executive vice president and COO Ron Raccuia said in a statement. "Major construction in June will begin with excavation. The final design elements are never really final, but it's extremely dialed in at this point."

The stadium is expected to be completed in time for the Bills to play there during the 2026 season.