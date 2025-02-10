Cooper DeJean makes the most of his first career interception

Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean finished fourth in defensive rookie of the year voting. He did it without an interception in the regular season.

In the biggest game, on his birthday, DeJean made his first career NFL interception.

DeJean ran 38 yards to the end zone with a Patrick Mahomes pass, giving the Eagles a 17-0 lead with 7:03 remaining in the first half. They never looked back, winning 40-22.

“I was trying to find the fastest way to the end zone,” DeJean said, via Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Luckily, I got some blocks out there. I had to avoid some of those big guys, but it was just our defense working together like we have all year. It fell right into my lap.”

The Eagles drafted cornerback Quinyon Mitchell 22nd overall and DeJean 40th overall. The Eagles never expected DeJean still to be on the board that late in the second round.

The rookies started in the Super Bowl after helping transform the Eagles defense into the top unit in the league.

Philadelphia allowed only 18.3 points in its first three postseason games, and the Chiefs didn’t score on them Sunday until late in the third quarter.

“To be able to do it with this group of guys, I come in and since day one — all of us rookies, they brought us in, taught us everything they know,” DeJean said. “Now, to be here on the biggest stage and be able to hold that Lombardi Trophy and do it on my birthday and Saquon [Barkley’s] birthday. It’s pretty crazy.”

DeJean grew up in Odebolt, Iowa, a town with no stoplights and a population of 1,000. He won a state championship in 2020 at OABCIG High, and he showed up at the Super Bowl wearing his high school letter jacket.

A small-town kid seeing his big dreams come true in his first NFL season.

“I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a kid, watching this game growing up,” DeJean said. “Now it’s here and now I get to wear a big old ring on my finger whenever we get it, hold that trophy. It’s amazing.”