Cooper Kupp: Adapting to Seahawks is stressful, exciting

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp spent the last eight seasons with the Rams and Sean McVay was the head coach and architect of the offense that whole time, so there wasn’t much to learn about the offense from year to year.

Kupp is now with the Seahawks, however, and that means he’s been spending a lot more time in the playbook over the last few months. Kupp said this week that he’s seen “a lot of similar stuff” in coordinator Klint Kubiak’s approach, but that it has still been a grind to get everything down.

“It’s been a long time since I learned a new offense, long time since I sat in a meeting and had to do the “put a face on the board and what’s this guy’s name? That’s a stressful situation,” Kupp said, via the team’s website. “That’s a high-stress situation.”

Stressful as it may be, Kupp said he’s also been enjoying the process.

“I’m excited about what we’re doing and it is fun,” Kupp said. “I love to learn and so being in this place where we’re all learning together, being able to step in and be a part of this whole offense, stepping into the same place as everyone else and be able to learn together, it’s a fun place to be.”

Kubiak is new to Seattle and the Seahawks also have a new quarterback in Sam Darnold, so Kupp has plenty of company when it comes to getting grasp of the offense and the entire unit will be pushing to master all of it when they get back to work this summer.