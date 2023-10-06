Cooper Kupp has no designation; Joe Noteboom ruled out

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has no designation and will play as coach Sean McVay said earlier in the day. It will mark the first game action for Kupp since Week 10 of the 2022 season.

Kupp was a full participant Thursday and Friday after being limited Wednesday.

The Rams activated him off injured reserve earlier this week after he missed the first four games with a hamstring injury.

“He’s looked like Cooper, which is a good thing,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team website. “He’s put a lot of work in. You can’t really ever simulate the game in these practice settings, especially once you get a quarter of the way into the season, but he’s very comfortable. He’s so conscientious. He looks like he’s moving around really well. Seeing good things between he and Matthew [Stafford] with a lot of their nonverbal communication. Just having his presence out there is definitely a boost. I’m really happy for him because of how important it is to be out there and with his teammates and to be able to feel physically like he’s himself. If that’s the case, then usually the rest of his takes care of itself.”

Left tackle Joe Noteboom will not play after leaving last week’s game with a groin injury.

Offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (hamstring) got limited work Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday and has a questionable designation.

Defensive end Desjuan Johnson (thumb) returned to limited work Friday, but he is doubtful.