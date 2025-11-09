Cooper Kupp is active against the Cardinals

The Seahawks will have wide receiver Cooper Kupp back in the lineup on Sunday.

Kupp missed last week’s win over the Commanders with heel and hamstring injuries that caused him to be listed as questionable this week. There were some hopeful reports leading up to the game and Kupp is indeed active against the Cardinals.

Wide receivers Jake Bobo and Tory Horton are out for Seattle, so Kupp’s return is a welcome development. Linebacker Jared Ivey cornerback Josh Jobe, linebacker Ernest Jones, quarterback Jalen Milroe, and offensive lineman Mason Richman are also inactive.

The Cardinals’ inactive players are cornerback Will Johnson, linebacker Mack Wilson, cornerback Max Melton, offensive lineman Demontrey Jacobs, offensive lineman Josh Fryar, wide receiver Xavier Weaver, and defensive lineman Bilal Nichols.