Cooper Kupp officially active for Rams-Eagles

Cooper Kupp is officially back.

The Rams star receiver will make his season debut on Sunday against the Eagles, as he is active for the contest.

Kupp missed the first four games while on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Los Angeles’ inactives are receiver Demarcus Robinson, outside linebacker Nick Hampton, offensive lineman Zach Thomas, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom, and defensive end Desjuan Johnson.

For the Eagles, Fletcher Cox is inactive, having been previously ruled out with a back injury. Defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu, safety Sydney Brown, running back Rashaad Penny, quarterback Tanner McKee, and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam.