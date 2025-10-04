Cooper Rush on starting for Lamar Jackson: I’ve been here before; it’s nothing new

Cooper Rush is back in a familiar role.

He signed on to back up Lamar Jackson. He will start for the injured Jackson on Sunday.

Rush started eight games for Dak Prescott in Dallas last season before leaving for Baltimore, and he started 14 in his long career with the Cowboys.

“Whenever a franchise QB goes down, it’s always a ‘sky-is-falling’ feeling everywhere you are. It’s normal,” Rush said Friday, via Ryan Mink of the team website. “We’ve been here before in this type of situation. It’s nothing new, so you lean on that. You get confidence from it, just trust yourself, and if you have to go out there, you can do it.”

In his nine-year career, Rush is 9-5 as a starter. It’s the reason the Ravens signed him in free agency.

“This is what you work for, what you prepare for,” Rush said. “Getting the whole week to actually go out and practice it, too, it’s a lot better than just coming in with no practice reps in the middle of a game, so I’ve enjoyed that.”

One of Rush’s starts last season was against the Texans. He went 32-of-55 for 354 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Cowboys’ 34-10 loss.