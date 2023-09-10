Cordarrelle Patterson inactive for Falcons on Sunday

Veteran Cordarrelle Patterson won’t be around to split time in the backfield with Falcons first-round pick Bijan Robinson on Sunday.

Patterson was listed as questionable on Friday because of a thigh injury and the team put him on their inactive list 90 minutes ahead of kickoff against the Panthers. Tyler Allgeier and Godwin Igwebuike, who signed to the 53-man roster Saturday, will be available to spell Robinson in his regular season debut.

The Falcons also deactivated cornerbacks Jeff Okudah and Mike Hughes, offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn, wide receiver Josh Ali, and tight end John FitzPatrick.

Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen is active after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Edge rusher Brian Burns is also active after returning to practice this week.