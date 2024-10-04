 Skip navigation
Cordarrelle Patterson, Jaylen Warren out for Steelers this week

  
Published October 4, 2024 03:51 PM

The Steelers will be shorthanded at running back for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

The team ruled Cordarrelle Patterson and Jaylen Warren out for this weekend on their final injury report of the week. Patterson hurt his ankle last weekend and Warren is missing his second straight game with a knee injury.

Quarterback Russell Wilson (calf) is listed as questionable for the fifth straight week. He has yet to be active for a game, so is likely to continue to be the team’s emergency quarterback.

Edge rusher Alex Highsmith (groin) and tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) have been ruled out. Guard Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) is set to make his 2024 debut after avoiding an injury designation and linebacker Jeremiah Moon (ankle) is questionable after being designated for return from injured reserve this week.