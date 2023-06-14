 Skip navigation
Cordarrelle Patterson says new fair catch rule won’t affect how he returns kickoffs

  
Published June 14, 2023 12:27 PM
Cordarrelle Patterson is one of the best kickoff returners in NFL history, but kickoff returning itself may soon be history as the NFL continues to change its rules.

The latest rule, which puts the ball on the 25-yard line after fair catches on kickoffs, is meant to incentivize fair catches. But Patterson, who is heading into his third season with the Falcons and 11th season overall, says he views his job the same way.

“I ain’t paid too much attention to it because, honestly, I don’t feel like it affects too much of what we’ve got on around here because we’re going to be aggressive,” Patterson told USA Today. “That’s what coach wants, that’s what he’s going to get from us. We’re going to fly around.”

Patterson did acknowledge, however, that other teams may try to force him into fair catches by kicking the ball high and short.

“Honestly, it depends on the situation,” he said. “It they are sky-kicking the ball real high to the 10-yard line and the guy is 5 yards [away from] me, why would I not fair-catch it? We’d get it at the 25. It’s just being smart. We’re going to be aggressive, but we still have to be smart.”

Patterson said no one really knows how the rule is going to play out until the games start.

“I think it will be good to see it in preseason, to see how every team adjusts,” Patterson added. “Not just the Atlanta Falcons, but all 31 other teams, to see how everybody else plays it. Just try to be smart. Who knows? We’ll see what happens.”