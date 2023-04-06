 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Corey Peters announces his retirement

  
Published April 6, 2023 09:17 AM
nbc_pft_draft_230406
April 6, 2023 09:05 AM
In honor of the Masters, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal what foods they'd place on the Masters Champions Dinner menu if they were hosting, from spaghetti and meatballs to lobster tails and more.

Veteran defensive lineman Corey Peters won’t be trying to extend his NFL career to a 13th season.

Peters announced in an Instagram post that he is retiring . Peters thanked his family, teammates, and the three teams he played for — the Cardinals, Falcons, and Jaguars — while saying farewell.

“Sincerely, I never imagined that I would continue playing football professionally for this long,” Peters wrote. “I’ll always be appreciative of the time I’ve had, but now is the time to take on a fresh challenge. I’m not sure what’s coming up, but I’m excited to see where life takes me!”

Peters was a 2010 third-round pick by the Falcons and spent five years with the team before moving on to six years with the Cardinals. He appeared in 12 games for the Jaguars last season.

Peters retires with 336 tackles, 19 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries in 164 career games.