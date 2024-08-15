 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stetsonbennett_240815.jpg
Bennett is player to watch vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_moorevfangio_240815.jpg
Evaluating impacts Moore, Fangio will have on PHI
nbc_pft_reddick_240815.jpg
What Judon trade means for Reddick’s holdout

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_stetsonbennett_240815.jpg
Bennett is player to watch vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_moorevfangio_240815.jpg
Evaluating impacts Moore, Fangio will have on PHI
nbc_pft_reddick_240815.jpg
What Judon trade means for Reddick’s holdout

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Could J.J. McCarthy return in 2024?

  
Published August 15, 2024 09:41 AM

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy will, by all accounts, miss the season, due to a full repair of a torn meniscus suffered, apparently, at some point during Saturday’s preseason opener.

But the Vikings have yet to place him on injured reserve, which would indeed end his rookie season. If they wait to do it until after the 53-man rosters are set, he could potentially return later in the year.

It’s a fair question at this point. A meniscus repair typically isn’t like a torn ACL or a ruptured Achilles. Unless McCarthy’s situation is such that there’s no way he could recover before the end of the regular season or the Vikings have made the strategic decision not to use him this year at all, even if he could be medically cleared, it’s possible the Vikings will keep the door ajar — without making it a thing.

The balance is tricky. Last year, the constant reporting and speculation about a return by Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (fueled in part by Rodgers himself) became a distraction. The Vikings need to go all in with Darnold, and they need to not think about whether McCarthy will be back. They also need Darnold to not be thinking about that, either.

If it turns out that McCarthy is able to return, so be it. But the Vikings would be wise to not even give credence to the possibility unless and until it’s a reality.

None of it will matter if/when the Vikings put McCarthy on IR before August 27. If they do it after, a return will be theoretically possible.