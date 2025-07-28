 Skip navigation
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Could Tyler Smith be the next Cowboy to receive a contract extension?

  
Published July 28, 2025 04:11 PM

Micah Parsons has gotten all the publicity for his hold-in at Cowboys’ training camp, but the team has other contracts it has and is working on extending, executive vice president Stephen Jones said Sunday.

Tight end Jake Ferguson received his contract extension earlier this week, and left guard Tyler Smith could be next.

Smith’s agent, Joe Panos, was in Onxard, California, on Monday, Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan reports.

In previous years, Panos has reached deals for Cowboys offensive linemen Tyron Smith and La’el Collins while attending camp.

Smith, a two-time Pro Bowler, has become the leader of the offensive line after the offseason retirement of right guard Zack Martin. The Cowboys exercised Smith’s fifth-year option for 2026, but Smith became eligible for an extension after the 2024 season.

Chiefs guard Trey Smith reset the market for guards this offseason, signing a four-year, $94 million extension.