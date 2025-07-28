 Skip navigation
Courtland Sutton agrees to four-year extension with Broncos

  
Published July 28, 2025 02:57 PM

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said on Monday that the team was close to reaching agreement on a contract extension with wide receiver Courtland Sutton and the talks came to an end a short time later.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos and Sutton have agreed to a four-year extension. The deal is worth $92 million and Sutton is under contract for this season with a base salary of $14.1 million.

Sutton has been staying out of team drills at the team’s training camp with the negotiations going on. He will presumably ramp up his activity now that the deal is done.

Sutton was a 2018 second-round pick by the Broncos and he’s caught 379 passes for 5,340 yards and 32 touchdowns over the course of his career. A career-high 81 of those catches came last season and the Broncos are banking on more of the same from Sutton and quarterback Bo Nix in the coming years.