Courtland Sutton on Bo Nix: There’s a lot of hope and promise moving forward

The Broncos did not win quarterback Bo Nix’s debut, as Seattle defeated Denver 26-20 in Week 1.

Nix, this year’s No. 12 overall pick, finished the game 26-of-42 for 138 yards with a pair of interceptions. He also rushed for 35 yards with a touchdown.

Receiver Courtland Sutton said in his Wednesday news conference that he feels positive about the way Nix can move forward and grow.

“I think that Bo is a student of the game,” Sutton said. “I’m sure that he has his things that he took from the game that he wants back and things that he thought he did well that he wants to continue to progress on. I think he did a lot of things really well. I told him after the game that he composed himself and handled the flow of the game well.

“The outcome wasn’t what we wanted, but in terms of the way he came in and handled his very first game in a hostile environment, there’s a lot of hope and promise moving forward.”

Sutton added that he wanted to make sure Nix didn’t get down after one loss because it’s a long season.

“Yes it’s frustrating to lose, but the same way people say you have 24 hours to celebrate a win, you have 24 hours to get over a loss,” Sutton said. “You have to go in and watch the film, learn from your mistakes and put it to bed. Then go into the next week and get ready to go because [if] you sit there and dwell on it, then some things that may have beaten you the week prior are going to come back and rear their heads in the next week. That’s what you don’t want.

“Especially with a young team and a lot of young guys, you don’t want them to get discouraged on themselves and think that the world is crashing because they may have had one mistake, or they didn’t have the game they wanted to have. Let them know that there are more opportunities ahead of us, and we need all of us to be 100 percent mentally, physically, and emotionally so that we can go out there and be successful week-in and week-out.”

Sutton caught four passes for 38 yards in Week 1.