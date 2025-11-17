Cowboys activate S Malik Hooker off of IR

As expected, the Cowboys will get one of their defensive contributors back on Monday night.

Dallas announced safety Malik Hooker has been activated off of injured reserve for the Week 11 matchup with the Raiders.

Hooker has been sidelined by a toe injury suffered Week 4. In his fifth season with the Cowboys, Hooker has registered 20 total tackles so far this season.

As a corresponding move, the Cowboys have placed offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius on injured reserve with a knee issue.

Dallas has also elevated running back Malik Davis from the practice squad to the active roster. Davis has appeared in three games so far this season, playing 10 offensive snaps and 52 special teams snaps.