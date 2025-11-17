 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

SamDarnoldPFT11-17.jpg
Darnold throws four interceptions in loss to Rams
JamarrSpitPFT__649292.jpg
Will Chase be suspended for incident with Ramsey?
RodgersPFT11-17.jpg
Rodgers suffers wrist injury in win vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Cowboys activate S Malik Hooker off of IR

  
Published November 17, 2025 03:36 PM

As expected, the Cowboys will get one of their defensive contributors back on Monday night.

Dallas announced safety Malik Hooker has been activated off of injured reserve for the Week 11 matchup with the Raiders.

Hooker has been sidelined by a toe injury suffered Week 4. In his fifth season with the Cowboys, Hooker has registered 20 total tackles so far this season.

As a corresponding move, the Cowboys have placed offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius on injured reserve with a knee issue.

Dallas has also elevated running back Malik Davis from the practice squad to the active roster. Davis has appeared in three games so far this season, playing 10 offensive snaps and 52 special teams snaps.