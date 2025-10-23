Cowboys add OT Tyler Guyton to injury report as limited participant

The Cowboys had only one change to their injury report on Thursday. They added left tackle Tyler Guyton (glute) as a limited participant.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs (concussion) and safety Donovan Wilson (elbow/shoulder) remained out of practice.

Center Cooper Beebe (ankle), defensive tackle Kenny Clark (elbow), offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius (knee/knee), linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (knee), cornerback Shavon Revel (knee), left guard Tyler Smith (knee) and safety Juanyeh Thomas (migraine) again were limited.

Cornerback Caelen Carson (hamstring), wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (knee), linebacker Kenneth Murray (ankle) and defensive tackle Mazi Smith (knee/ankle) were full participants a second consecutive day.

Beebe, Overshown and Revel are in their 21-day return-to-practice window.