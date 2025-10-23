 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mnf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Commanders vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_bestbets_251023.jpg
Falcons, Patriots, Colts among Week 8 best bets
nbc_csu_snf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mnf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Commanders vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_bestbets_251023.jpg
Falcons, Patriots, Colts among Week 8 best bets
nbc_csu_snf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys add OT Tyler Guyton to injury report as limited participant

  
Published October 23, 2025 05:30 PM

The Cowboys had only one change to their injury report on Thursday. They added left tackle Tyler Guyton (glute) as a limited participant.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs (concussion) and safety Donovan Wilson (elbow/shoulder) remained out of practice.

Center Cooper Beebe (ankle), defensive tackle Kenny Clark (elbow), offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius (knee/knee), linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (knee), cornerback Shavon Revel (knee), left guard Tyler Smith (knee) and safety Juanyeh Thomas (migraine) again were limited.

Cornerback Caelen Carson (hamstring), wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (knee), linebacker Kenneth Murray (ankle) and defensive tackle Mazi Smith (knee/ankle) were full participants a second consecutive day.

Beebe, Overshown and Revel are in their 21-day return-to-practice window.