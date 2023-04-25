 Skip navigation
Cowboys again seek Dak Prescott's input on receiver prospects

  
Published April 25, 2023 08:46 AM
The Cowboys have involved Dak Prescott in their pre-draft process in recent years. Last year, they revealed they had their franchise quarterback watch tape of and talk to some receiver prospects, one of whom was South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert.

The Cowboys ended up drafting Tolbert in the third round.

Prescott revealed last week that he was doing the same thing this year. He is reviewing tape of some receiver prospects and likely will reach out to the players to chat.

“Maybe we take one; maybe we don’t,” Prescott said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “It does feel good to have input and know it’s listened to.”

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that seeking Prescott’s input as a win-win.

“I think it’s very helpful from a 360 perspective,” McCarthy said. “I think it’s good for Dak. I think it’s good for the relationships that he has, both in coaching and personnel and ownership, that he’s that involved. More importantly, the fact that he can connect with a young player coming into this league, I think is a very healthy exercise. Definitely the feedback, going back to last year was excellent. I think it’s a very, very healthy process all the way around.”

The Cowboys hope to get more out of Tolbert this year after he made only two catches for 12 yards in eight games, seeing action on only 89 offensive snaps.

They are expected to draft at least one receiver despite adding veteran Brandin Cooks in a trade with Houston.