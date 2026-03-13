 Skip navigation
Cowboys agree to terms with OL Matt Hennessy

  
Published March 13, 2026 09:29 AM

The Cowboys have focused on improving their defense for most of this week, but they’ve also moved to bolster their offensive line.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that they have agreed to terms with Matt Hennessy.

Hennessy entered the league as a 2020 third-round pick of the Falcons and was signed off of their practice squad by the 49ers in 2024. He appeared in every game for the NFC West team last season and made a pair of starts during the regular season.

The Cowboys have their starting offensive line from 2025 returning in 2026, so Hennessy will likely be among the top reserve options in Dallas.