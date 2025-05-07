Cowboys announce George Pickens trade

It’s already done.

The first news of a looming deal landed early Wednesday. By 9:00 a.m. ET, it was announced by the Cowboys.

Steelers receiver George Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Cowboys, for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Pickers instantly becomes the No. 2 receiver in Dallas. The Steelers instantly become in search of one.

We spent most of two hours on Wednesday’s PFT Live breaking down all the angles and wrinkles. We’ll be posting blurbs through the morning, and likely beyond, regarding the various issue relevant to this trade, for both teams.