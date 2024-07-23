Cowboys are exempt from rule that keeps Raiders, Saints from promoting Southern California practices

The Raiders made a little news over the weekend with the revelation that their decision to conduct training camp in Southern California comes with a rule that prevents them from promoting the practices, credentialing media from local publications to cover it, and/or allowing fans to attend. That prompted some to wonder how the Cowboys can do those very things with their training-camp sessions in Oxnard, which falls within the prohibited 75-mile proximity to SoFi Stadium.

The answer is simple. The Cowboys were already practicing there before the Rams and Chargers moved to L.A.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Cowboys are exempt from the rule because of their longstanding annual visits to Oxnard for training camp.

The Saints fall into the same category as the Raiders. The Saints understood the limitation, and accepted it, when they agreed to hold camp in L.A. (The Saints plans to hold an open practice for fans at Tulane Stadium and at the Superdome, after they return from L.A.)

The Raiders did, too. But there’s no rule against complaining about the rule. Which the Raiders have sort of done.

And why not? It’s a stupid and petty rule, especially with so many Raiders fans in the area. How many of those Raiders fans will go to Rams camp or Chargers camp instead?