Bills rally for ‘creative’ comeback vs Patriots
Purdy’s play could be ‘encouraging’ for 49ers
Unpacking Vikings’ SNF win over Cowboys

Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Kevin Stefanski on job security: My focus is solely on playing the Bills

  
Published December 15, 2025 01:48 PM

The Browns fell to 3-11 with Sunday’s 31-3 loss to the Bears and they are now 6-25 since the start of the 2024 season.

Kevin Stefanski has been the head coach for all of those games and that turnaround from his 37-30 mark over his first four years in Cleveland has led to some chatter about whether he could be dismissed come the end of the season. Stefanski was asked during a Monday video conference if he has had any conversations with ownership about his job security.

“I don’t get into those type of things,” Stefanski said. “My focus, our football team’s focus, is solely on the Buffalo Bills. Obviously watching the tape today, that’s our focus. That’s all we really care about.”

Paul Brown and Blanton Collier are the only men in Browns history to coach more games than the 98 that Stefanski has coached for the team. He will be in line to pass Collier for second place if he returns for the 2026 season, but it remains to be seen if that will happen.