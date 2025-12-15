Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes going to Dallas for second opinion on knee before surgery

After suffering a season-ending injury on Sunday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is seeking out more information on his injured knee before finalizing a course of action to repair it.

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid told reporters in his Monday news conference that Mahomes is going to get a second opinion in Dallas from Cowboys team physician, Dan Cooper.

“We’ll just see, we’ll give you updates as we go from there,” Reid said.

Reid added that Mahomes and the team does not currently fear that there was more damage suffered to the quarterback’s knee beyond the ACL.

“No, but these guys normally do that. So, most guys get a second opinion. Probably put it up as much as over 90 percent of the guys do this,” Reid said. “That’s just part of it. That’s what he’s doing.”

Reid referred to the team’s initial statement from Sunday night that noted Mahomes had suffered only a torn ACL when asked again about the extent of the quarterback’s injury.

“We try not to hide too much from you. That’s not our game. I try to keep it right upfront with you,” Reid said. “So, that’s the information that they had and they put it out for you.”

Reid noted he’s talked with Mahomes a couple of different times since the end of Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

“He’s in a good place,” Reid said. “He always feels like he let people down, but then he comes back and he’s ready for the challenge ahead, which is what’s real right now. He’s just got to get through surgery wherever it might be and then move on from there.

“[H]e’ll attack it — just like he does everything else,” Reid added of Mahomes’ approach to rehabbing his knee. “Been pretty good quarterbacks that have had this same injury and have done pretty well after they came back. So, he’ll get after it. And he’s got good people here to rehab him and, again, he’ll be right on top of all that.”

Because it’s mid-December, there is a chance Mahomes may not be ready for the start of the 2026 season. Reid said he isn’t focused on that at the moment, but wouldn’t put a speedy return past the two-time MVP quarterback.

“Yeah, we’ll cross that as we go,” Reid said. “Brett [Veach] thinks of everything. He jumps in on it and he’s well ahead of all of it. So, I’m not worried about it, that part of it.

“And then Pat, you never know how these rehabs go. I just know he’s got good people that he’ll be working with. I know how aggressive he is on things and as long as the surgery goes well as expected, then I would expect a fairly quick recovery for him — just because of those factors.”

Mahomes ends his 2025 season having completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 3,587 yards with 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.