nbc_pft_lamarstrugglev2_250929.jpg
Ravens must avoid prolonged slide
nbc_pft_jaguars_250929.jpg
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
nbc_pft_brownsreax_250929.jpg
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Cowboys CB Caelen Carson close to returning

  
Published September 29, 2025 05:24 PM

Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson hyperextended his knee in a July 27 practice. His prognosis was 4-6 weeks.

Nine weeks later, Carson told Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News that he’s hopeful of practicing this week.

Carson said he can do everything physically and is waiting for the team’s medical staff to clear him to begin football activities.

He is on injured reserve and has missed the required four games, so the Cowboys can open his 21-day window at any point.

Carson, a fifth-round pick in 2024, played only six games last season before going on injured reserve with a nagging shoulder injury. He finished with 27 tackles and four pass breakups.