Cowboys CB Caelen Carson close to returning

Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson hyperextended his knee in a July 27 practice. His prognosis was 4-6 weeks.

Nine weeks later, Carson told Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News that he’s hopeful of practicing this week.

Carson said he can do everything physically and is waiting for the team’s medical staff to clear him to begin football activities.

He is on injured reserve and has missed the required four games, so the Cowboys can open his 21-day window at any point.

Carson, a fifth-round pick in 2024, played only six games last season before going on injured reserve with a nagging shoulder injury. He finished with 27 tackles and four pass breakups.