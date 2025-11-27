 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys CB Caelen Carson is inactive vs. Chiefs

  
Published November 27, 2025 03:20 PM

Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson (hamstring) will not play in Thursday’s game against the Chiefs.

He is among the team’s inactives.

Carson popped up on the injury report on Tuesday and was limited again on Wednesday.

The Cowboys’ other inactives are wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, defensive tackle Jay Toia, defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle) and running back Jaydon Blue.

Jalen Tolbert, who was a healthy scratch last Sunday in favor of Mingo, is active. Mingo played only three snaps last week.

Nate Thomas will start at left tackle in place of Guyton.

The Chiefs’ inactives are cornerback Kristian Fulton, wide receiver Jalen Royals, running back Elijah Mitchell, cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace (back), right guard Trey Smith (ankle), tight end Noah Gray (concussion) and offensive lineman Esa Pole.

Roland-Wallce, Smith and Gray were already ruled out.

Mike Caliendo, a three-year veteran, is expected to replace Smith in the starting lineup.