Cowboys CB Caelen Carson is inactive vs. Chiefs

Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson (hamstring) will not play in Thursday’s game against the Chiefs.

He is among the team’s inactives.

Carson popped up on the injury report on Tuesday and was limited again on Wednesday.

The Cowboys’ other inactives are wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, defensive tackle Jay Toia, defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle) and running back Jaydon Blue.

Jalen Tolbert, who was a healthy scratch last Sunday in favor of Mingo, is active. Mingo played only three snaps last week.

Nate Thomas will start at left tackle in place of Guyton.

The Chiefs’ inactives are cornerback Kristian Fulton, wide receiver Jalen Royals, running back Elijah Mitchell, cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace (back), right guard Trey Smith (ankle), tight end Noah Gray (concussion) and offensive lineman Esa Pole.

Roland-Wallce, Smith and Gray were already ruled out.

Mike Caliendo, a three-year veteran, is expected to replace Smith in the starting lineup.