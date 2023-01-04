Cowboys cut James Washington

Cowboys wide receiver James Washington has been a disappointment in his first season in Dallas, and now his tenure with the team is over.

Washington is being released today, according to multiple reports.

A 2018 second-round draft pick of the Steelers, Washington became a free agent in the offseason and signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys. But pretty much nothing has gone right for him since then: He suffered a foot injury in training camp, has appeared in only two games, and has yet to catch a pass.

When the Cowboys signed wide receiver T.Y. Hilton last month, that made clear that they were going in another direction at the position. Hilton has already made a much bigger impact in Dallas than Washington has.

Now Washington will go on waivers. With only one week remaining in the regular season, it seems unlikely that any team would bother putting in a claim for Washington at this point, but either way he’ll hit free agency again in March.