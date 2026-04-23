Cowboys discussed George Pickens’ future with his agent

The Cowboys acknowledged on Wednesday that they will not hold contract talks with franchise-tagged wide receiver George Pickens in 2026.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones have since called Pickens’ agent, David Mulugheta, to discuss Pickens’ future, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Rapoport adds that the call was “professional and cordial.”

It is unclear what the sides discussed as Jerry Jones said Wednesday the Cowboys talked to Mulugheta last week, informing him of their decision. Jones called last week’s conversation “cordial,” adding it lasted 5-10 minutes.

Mulugheta is also the agent for Micah Parsons, whom the Cowboys traded before the start of the 2025 season after failing to come to terms on a long-term deal. The edge rusher had made clear he wasn’t keen on playing on the fifth-year option.

The Cowboys placed the $27.3 million franchise tag on Pickens in March, keeping him off the free agent market.

Stephen Jones explained the team’s decision during the pre-draft news conference.

“Let’s start with the fact that it’s not easy having two receivers being paid top of the market,” Jones said. “I mean that’s obviously a stretch, especially when you have other great players on your team. A quarterback that’s been here, being the highest-paid player in this league for many years now. Certainly that’s part of it. The other thing is the newness of George being here. I think George has just done an amazing job. I mean he’s exceeded all expectations, I think, [of] anybody or we wouldn’t have gotten for a third-round pick. So that’s a plus. And a lot of those things, they make their way toward a long-term deal, but that’s the biggest part of it — between the business and newness of it.”

CeeDee Lamb’s $34 million annual average ranks fourth among the league’s wide receivers.

The Cowboys acknowledge they could draft a receiver with the 12th overall pick.