Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Cowboys do not activate CB DaRon Bland for Week 6

  
Published October 12, 2024 02:00 PM

DaRon Bland’s 2024 debut will have to wait.

Via Todd Archer of ESPN, the Cowboys will not activate the cornerback for their Week 6 matchup against the Tigers on Sunday.

Bland suffered a foot injury in August and is still on injured reserve. He was listed as questionable for the game after going through a full practice on Wednesday and Thursday. But he did not participate on Friday.

Bland led the league with nine interceptions last year, returning five of them four touchdowns.

The Cowboys have elevated cornerback Amani Oruwariye and linebacker Darius Harris for Sunday’s game.