Cowboys elevate WR Jalen Cropper from practice squad for Sunday night vs. Packers

The Cowboys are adding reinforcements at wide receiver.

Practice squad receiver Jalen Cropper has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for the Cowboys’ Sunday night game against the Packers.

Cropper has been with Dallas since signing as an undrafted rookie in 2023, but he has played in only one game in his NFL career, and in that game he played only on special teams.

The Cowboys are without top receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is out with a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss three or four weeks.