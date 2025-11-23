Cowboys get within 21-14 on Dak Prescott’s second TD pass

The Eagles led 21-0 early. They now lead 21-14 late in the third quarter.

Philadelphia scored touchdowns on its first three possessions. It has punted on its last four, not counting a kneel down at the end of the half.

The Eagles had 58 yards in the third quarter.

That has allowed the Cowboys to climb back in.

Dak Prescott threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Brevyn Spann-Ford with 2:02 remaining in the third quarter to get the Cowboys back within one score. It was Prescott’s second touchdown of the day as he had a 1-yard throw to George Pickens with 21 seconds left in the first half.

Prescott is 18-of-26 for 254 yards and an interception. He threw a 48-yarder to CeeDee Lamb to set up Spann-Ford’s touchdown.

The Eagles had three defensive pass interference penalties on the Cowboys’ scoring drive — the one on Lamb’s catch was declined — and Zack Baun dropped an interception.