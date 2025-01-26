Cowboys interview Andre Curtis for defensive coordinator

The Cowboys have completed an interview with a candidate for defensive coordinator.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that they have interviewed Andre Curtis for the position. Curtis spent the last three seasons as the safeties coach for the Bears.

Matt Eberflus was the head coach of the Bears for most of that time and reports have pegged him to be the front-runner for the defensive coordinator position on Brian Schottenheimer’s staff. The Curtis interview has the Cowboys in compliance with the Rooney Rule and the past history means that it wouldn’t be surprising to see him land under Eberflus in Dallas as well.

Curtis has also coached with the Seahawks, Rams, and Giants over the course of his time in the NFL.