Cowboys interview Tashard Choice for running backs coach

A former Cowboys player could be returning as a member of the coaching staff.

Now Kellen Moore. And not Jason Witten (at least not yet).

Clarence E. Hill Jr. of alldlls.com reports that the Cowboys will interview former Cowboys running back Tashard Choice for the position of running backs coach.

Choice, a fourth-round pick in 2008, spent four seasons with the Cowboys. He also played for Washington, Buffalo, and Indianapolis during a six-year playing career.

His coaching career began in 2016, as an intern with the Cowboys. He then shifted to the college game, starting at North Texas before returning to Georgia Tech, where he played college football, in 2019. In 2022, Choice was hired to coach running backs at Texas. His pupils included Jahymr Gibbs (2020-21), Bijan Robinson (2022), and Jonathan Brooks (2023).

As noted by Hill, Choice made $700,000 in 2024 and he’s due to earn $725,000 in 2025. Which means that the Cowboys might have to open up Jerry’s change purse if they hope to lure him away from the Longhorns.