 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_wilksnews_250131.jpg
NYJ reportedly hire Wilks as defensive coordinator
nbc_pft_beanevsrefs_250131.jpg
Beane delicately addresses AFC Championship calls
nbc_pft_billsprobs_250131.jpg
Bills aim to ‘keep kicking the door’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_wilksnews_250131.jpg
NYJ reportedly hire Wilks as defensive coordinator
nbc_pft_beanevsrefs_250131.jpg
Beane delicately addresses AFC Championship calls
nbc_pft_billsprobs_250131.jpg
Bills aim to ‘keep kicking the door’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys interview Tashard Choice for running backs coach

  
Published February 1, 2025 04:45 PM

A former Cowboys player could be returning as a member of the coaching staff.

Now Kellen Moore. And not Jason Witten (at least not yet).

Clarence E. Hill Jr. of alldlls.com reports that the Cowboys will interview former Cowboys running back Tashard Choice for the position of running backs coach.

Choice, a fourth-round pick in 2008, spent four seasons with the Cowboys. He also played for Washington, Buffalo, and Indianapolis during a six-year playing career.

His coaching career began in 2016, as an intern with the Cowboys. He then shifted to the college game, starting at North Texas before returning to Georgia Tech, where he played college football, in 2019. In 2022, Choice was hired to coach running backs at Texas. His pupils included Jahymr Gibbs (2020-21), Bijan Robinson (2022), and Jonathan Brooks (2023).

As noted by Hill, Choice made $700,000 in 2024 and he’s due to earn $725,000 in 2025. Which means that the Cowboys might have to open up Jerry’s change purse if they hope to lure him away from the Longhorns.