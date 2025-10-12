Cowboys lead Panthers 17-13 at halftime

Ryan Fitzgerald kicked a 55-yard field goal with 20 seconds left in the first half, drawing the Panthers within 17-13 of the Cowboys at halftime. The Panthers get the second-half kickoff.

The Panthers outgained the Cowboys 178 to 160 in the first half, but they had the only turnover and a crucial penalty on third-and-long.

Tetairoa McMillan couldn’t catch a pass he should have caught, and Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson picked Bryce Young’s throw. Wilson returned the pick 21 yards to the Carolina 25, and Panthers running back Rico Dowdle was penalized for unnecessary roughness, giving Dallas the ball at the 12. The Cowboys scored on a fourth-down play when Dak Prescott found fullback Hunter Luepke on a legal rub play.

The Cowboys’ other touchdown came on Jake Ferguson’s 19-yard reception, his fourth touchdown in the past three games. The Panthers had the Cowboys stopped at their own 35 after an incompletion on third-and-11, but Jaycee Horn was called for a questionable pass interference on Ferguson.

The Cowboys are 2-for-2 on fourth down, converting their second after George Pickens fell down on a defensive hold by Mike Jackson but got back up and caught an 8-yard pass on fourth-and-4 at the Carolina 30. That set up Ferguson’s touchdown.

Prescott is 14-of-18 for 137 yards and two touchdowns, with Pickens catching five for 74. Javonte Williams has only 21 yards on seven carries.

Dowdle, who topped 1,000 yards rushing for the Cowboys last season before signing with Carolina in the offseason, has 80 yards on 13 carries and two catches for 17 yards. Bryce Young is 9-of-12 for 90 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He threw a 19-yard score to McMillan, who has two catches for 27 yards.