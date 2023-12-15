Cowboys list six players as questionable, including Stephon Gilmore

Cowboys defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle) will miss some time after being injured during Sunday’s victory over the Eagles.

He is the only player the Cowboys have ruled out for Sunday’s game at Buffalo.

But Dallas has six players with questionable tags as an illness has spread through The Star.

Linebacker Micah Parsons is off the injury report with an illness that he played through Sunday. But receiver Brandin Cooks, cornerback Stephon Gilmore and receiver Jalen Tolbert are questionable with an illness.

Gilmore did not practice all week, and Cooks had a limited practice Wednesday before missing the past two days. Tolbert missed Thursday’s session before returning to limited work Friday.

Defensive end Viliami Fehoko (knee), safety Malik Hooker (ankle) and offensive tackle Matt Waletzko (shoulder) also are questionable. Fehoko and Waletzko remain on injured reserve but appear ready to return with full practices all week.

Hooker missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning to limited work Friday.