Cowboys re-sign C.J. Goodwin, tender Juanyeh Thomas

The Cowboys are keeping another one of their players from hitting the open market.

Shortly after announcing that they reached agreement on a contract extension with defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa on Tuesday, the Cowboys announced that they are re-signing defensive back C.J. Goodwin as well. It’s a one-year deal for Goodwin with no other terms announced.

Goodwin has spent the last seven seasons in Dallas and has been a core special teams player throughout his time with the Cowboys. He had nine tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery while appearing in every game during the 2024 season.

The Cowboys are also holding onto defensive back Juanyeh Thomas. Thomas has been tendered as an exclusive rights free agent after playing 13 games for the team in 2024.