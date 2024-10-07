 Skip navigation
Cowboys regain lead on Dak Prescott’s touchdown throw

  
Published October 7, 2024 12:11 AM

The Cowboys remain 0-for-3 in the red zone, but they have regained the lead with their first touchdown of the night.

Dak Prescott threw a 22-yard strike to running back Rico Dowdle to give the Cowboys a 13-10 lead with 13:51 remaining. It completed a 16-play, 90-yard drive.

The Cowboys have 347 yards, but points have been hard to come by. They have had drives stall at the Pittsburgh 36, 11, 15, 15 and 20.

Brandon Aubrey kicked field goals of 55 and 33 yards, but had Isaiahh Loudermilk block a 38-yard try that appeared to be headed left anyway.

Prescott has had two red zone turnovers.

He lost a fumble on a shared sack between Nick Herbig and T.J. Watt, with Watt forcing the fumble and Herbig recovering it, and Prescott threw an interception to Donte Jackson in the end zone on a pass intended for CeeDee Lamb.

Prescott is 23-of-32 for 297 yards with a touchdown and an interception.