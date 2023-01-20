 Skip navigation
Top News

Cowboys rule out Jason Peters, list Jayron Kearse as questionable

  
Published January 20, 2023 11:11 AM
The Cowboys officially ruled out left tackle Jason Peters with a hip injury. He did not practice all week after playing only 33 of 69 snaps on Monday night.

The Cowboys are expected to return rookie Tyler Smith to left tackle with Connor McGovern stepping back in at left guard.

Safety Jayron Kearse (knee) is the only other player with a designation. The Cowboys list him as questionable, but Kearse said this week he is “100 percent” playing.

Kearse was limited in practice all week.

Every other player besides Peters and Kearse had full participation in Friday’s practice.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot), safety Israel Mukuamu (hamstring), cornerback Trayvon Mullen (illness) and right tackle Tyron Smith (knee) all are good to go.