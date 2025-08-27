 Skip navigation
Cowboys sign QB Will Grier to the practice squad

  
Published August 27, 2025 04:11 PM

The Cowboys announced the signing of 15 players to their practice squad Wednesday.

The list includes quarterback Will Grier, who they released Tuesday. He will serve as the third quarterback behind Dak Prescott and Joe Milton.

Grier spent 2022 on the Cowboys’ practice squad and returned to the team’s practice squad last season after the Eagles released him. He went 7-of-14 for 87 yards in three preseason games this month.

The Cowboys also signed linebacker Justin Barron wide receiver Jalen Brooks, defensive tackle Earnest Brown, offensive guard Saahdiq Charles, offensive tackle Geron Christian, safety Alijah Clark, wide receiver Jalen Cropper, running back Malik Davis, tight end Rivaldo Fairweather, tight end Princeton Fant, cornerback Kemon Hall, wide receiver Traeshon Holden, linebacker Buddy Johnson and cornerback Robert Rochell.