Cowboys signing Martavis Bryant to practice squad

Martavis Bryant is back in the NFL.

Bryant, a wide receiver whose last NFL game was in 2018, is signing with the Cowboys’ practice squad, according to multiple reports.

The 31-year-old Bryant was once among the best big-play threats in football. As a rookie in 2014 with the Steelers, he averaged a whopping 21.1 yards per catch and scored eight touchdowns in 10 games. But he was suspended for the first four games of the 2015 season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, and then suspended for the entire 2016 season for another violation. In 2017 he returned to the Steelers but didn’t play as well, and in 2018 he was traded to the Raiders.

After starting the season with the Raiders, Bryant was suspended again late in 2018 and hasn’t been back in the NFL. He played for the XFL’s Vegas Vipers this year but didn’t do anything special, and it’s not clear whether he has anything left.

But the Cowboys worked him out and at least saw enough promise to give him a practice squad opportunity. It’s unlikely he’ll ever return to the form he showed early in his career, but he’s getting another, likely last, chance.