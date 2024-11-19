Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson ruled out with concussion

The Cowboys didn’t have many weapons before the game started. They have one fewer now.

The Cowboys have ruled out tight end Jake Ferguson with a concussion.

Ferguson had one catch for 11 yards before departing in the first half.

He is their third-leading receiver, behind CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Tolbert, with 43 receptions for 369 yards this season.

The Cowboys also could play the rest of the night without safety Markquese Bell, who is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. He was hurt in kickoff coverage.