Pro Football Talk
nbc_pft_multigamerecap_241118.jpg
Colts’ Richardson, Broncos’ Nix impress in Week 11
nbc_pft_49ersseahawks_241118.jpg
49ers lacked explosive plays in loss to Seahawks
nbc_pft_superlatives_241118.jpg
Week 11 superlatives: Lions roar, Packers eke by

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson ruled out with concussion

  
Published November 18, 2024 09:20 PM

The Cowboys didn’t have many weapons before the game started. They have one fewer now.

The Cowboys have ruled out tight end Jake Ferguson with a concussion.

Ferguson had one catch for 11 yards before departing in the first half.

He is their third-leading receiver, behind CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Tolbert, with 43 receptions for 369 yards this season.

The Cowboys also could play the rest of the night without safety Markquese Bell, who is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. He was hurt in kickoff coverage.