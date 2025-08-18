 Skip navigation
Cowboys to sign CB Michael Ojemudia

  
Published August 18, 2025 11:49 AM

Cornerback Michael Ojemudia is returning to the NFL.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Ojemudia is going to sign with the Cowboys. Ojemudia was a 2020 third-round pick by the Broncos, but has most recently been playing in the UFL.

Ojemudia appeared in 21 games over three seasons with the Broncos and also played in one game for the Bears in 2022. He made 11 starts as a rookie, but injuries limited his availability for the rest of his run.

Ojemudia had 73 tackles and four forced fumbles during his time in Denver.

The Cowboys are dealing with several injury issues at corner. Trevon Diggs, Josh Butler, Caelen Carson, and third-round pick Shavon Revel have all been sidelined this summer.