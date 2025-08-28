Cowboys trade Micah Parsons to Packers for at least two first-rounders

The Cowboys have done it: They have traded one of the best edge rushers in the NFL, and they traded Micah Parsons to an NFC team to boot.

The Packers have a deal to acquire Parsons and already have a contract extension with the three-time All-Pro, according to multiple reports.

Parsons’ agent David Mulugheta reached an agreement with the Packers on a four-year, $188 million extension, including $120 million fully guaranteed at signing. It makes Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

The blockbuster deal will return at least two first-rounders to the Cowboys, with additional compensation possible, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Rather than negotiate a deal he thought he already had in a handshake with Parsons in March, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones instead decided to trade Parsons. It will send shockwaves through the NFL.

Now Parsons can get started on getting in football shape. He has not practiced fully with the team since the end of last season, holding in during the offseason program and training camp.