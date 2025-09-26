 Skip navigation
Cowboys were the first defense not to sack Caleb Williams in his NFL career

  
Published September 26, 2025 10:49 AM

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams played the 20th game of his NFL career on Sunday. For the first time, he wasn’t sacked.

Williams threw 28 passes without getting sacked, a major improvement for the quarterback who led the NFL in times sacked last year and was averaging about one sack for every eight pass attempts in his career heading into Sunday’s game.

It helped that Williams was facing the Cowboys’ defense, which traded away its best pass rusher, Micah Parsons, before the season. The Cowboys have recorded only four sacks through three games after recording 51 in 17 games last year. Parsons led them with 12 sacks in 2024 despite missing four games.

The Bears need Williams to keep getting rid of the ball quickly and avoiding sacks. And the Cowboys need someone to fill the large void the Parsons trade left in their pass rush.