Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
One win vs. Bears can do 'wonders' for Ravens
One win vs. Bears can do 'wonders' for Ravens

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Cowboys will have LT Tyler Guyton, but S Juanyeh Thomas is inactive

  
Published October 26, 2025 03:05 PM

The Cowboys will have left tackle Tyler Guyton, who was questionable with a glute injury that limited him on Thursday and Friday. He is not among the team’s inactives.

Edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland also is active after being questionable with an ankle injury.

The Cowboys’ inactives are linebacker Jack Sanborn (groin), safety Juanyeh Thomas (migraines), safety Donovan Wilson (elbow/shoulder), offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius (knees), wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and defensive tackle Jay Toia.

The Broncos had only two players on their injury report this week, and no one with an injury designation. All of their inactives are healthy scratches.

The team’s inactives are quarterback Sam Ehlinger, running back Jaleel McLaughlin, safety J.T. Gray, outside linebacker Que Robinson, defensive lineman and defensive lineman Sai’vion Jones