Cowboys will have LT Tyler Guyton, but S Juanyeh Thomas is inactive

The Cowboys will have left tackle Tyler Guyton, who was questionable with a glute injury that limited him on Thursday and Friday. He is not among the team’s inactives.

Edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland also is active after being questionable with an ankle injury.

The Cowboys’ inactives are linebacker Jack Sanborn (groin), safety Juanyeh Thomas (migraines), safety Donovan Wilson (elbow/shoulder), offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius (knees), wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and defensive tackle Jay Toia.

The Broncos had only two players on their injury report this week, and no one with an injury designation. All of their inactives are healthy scratches.

The team’s inactives are quarterback Sam Ehlinger, running back Jaleel McLaughlin, safety J.T. Gray, outside linebacker Que Robinson, defensive lineman and defensive lineman Sai’vion Jones