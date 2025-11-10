Cowboys will honor Marshawn Kneeland with helmet decal, video tribute

The NFL honored the memory of Marshawn Kneeland during games this weekend. The Cowboys, though, didn’t play.

They were on their off week last week when Kneeland died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to authorities, following a police chase early Thursday morning. He was 24.

The team returned to The Star on Monday, the first time they have met since Kneeland’s death.

The Cowboys announced they will remember Kneeland in a number of ways.

Players will wear a helmet decal for the remainder of the season, and they also will wear special T-shirts before the next two games.

The Cowboys don’t play at home until Nov. 23 against the Eagles when they will hold a moment of silence and video tribute before the game.

Kneeland’s girlfriend, Catalina, and his family will attend the game, Clarence Hill of All City DLLS reports.

“He had a big passion and love for the game,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Monday. “He played with a high motor. He loved to get after it. Certainly, that jumped off the tape when you watched Marshawn when we were scouting him. I mean he just jumped off the tape, how he hustled, how he played the game, his passion for the game. And certainly, he was that way as a person and played that way for us and we’re just going to miss him so much.”